Infrastructure Push in Assam’s Barak Valley; bridges worth Rs 72 cr inaugurated

In an effort to boost infrastructure, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated two newly-constructed bridges in Barak Valley in Southern Assam at a combined cost of Rs 72 crore on September 7.

The chief minister unveiled the Badrighat Bridge over River Barak, connecting the localities of Barenga and Kashipur, constructed at an expenditure of Rs 58 crore.

Spanning nearly 1 kilometer, this bridge serves as a vital link between NH-37 and NH-54 along the Silchar Fulertal Road, enhancing connectivity in the region.

Additionally, CM Sarma inaugurated the second RCC bridge over River Sonai, built at a cost of Rs 14 crore. This bridge will provide connectivity to over 7,000 residents residing in Dungripar village in Sonai, facilitating their daily commute and improving accessibility.

Highlighting Assam’s commitment to infrastructural development, Chief Minister Sarma emphasised the government’s dedication to this cause. The state government is working tirelessly to construct 1,000 bridges in Assam by the year 2026.

CM Sarma is set to inaugurate several other vital projects, including the unveiling of a convention center. Furthermore, he is scheduled to host a gathering at Silchar’s DSA ground.