The move by All India Congress Committee General Secretary and ex-Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat to put pressure on the state Congress members to get himself declared as the party’s CM face for the 2022 Uttarakhand assembly election seems to have backfired.

A group came out in support of his rival and Uttarakhand Congress president, Pritam Singh, and this has further intensified infighting in the Uttarakhand Congress.

An annoyed Harish Rawat says, “Pritam Singh is the general, the party is requested to make him the CM’s face of the Congress. I will even welcome the name of Indira Hirdayesh. I have cleared confusion on my name.”

Harish Rawat and his supporters have a typical style of operation. After the ex- Uttarakhand Chief Minister asked Congress to declare CM’s face for state polls, on Monday, two senior Congress leaders hosted press conferences in the hill state. Senior Congress leaders Pradeep Tamta and Govind Kunjwal demanded making Harish Rawat the face of party for 2022 state assembly election. After the Pritam Singh group countered the pressure politics, the situation of Har Da has turned grim. Party insiders claim that the new Congress Uttarakhand state unit in-charge Devendra Yadav is more comfortable with Pritam Singh and his team.

Harish Rawat has expressed his discomfort by making a sad narration on social media, “I would like to thank Devendra Ji for the honour. Please remove me from the list of joint leadership. Sometimes an individual should remain independent also.”

The new statement comes one day after Harish Rawat had claimed that Congress should declare a face for Uttarakhand polls and he will accept the person.