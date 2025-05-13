Indus Water Treaty on hold until Pak stops support to cross-border terror: India

India on Tuesday asserted that there is no change in its position to keep the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism.

Addressing the weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “After the CCS (Cabinet Committee on Security) decision, the Indus Water Treaty has been put in abeyance.”

Advertisement

“I would also like to take you back a little. The IWT was concluded in the spirit of goodwill and friendship as specified in the preamble of the treaty. However, Pakistan has held these principles in abeyance by its promotion of cross-border terrorism for several decades now,” he said.

Advertisement

“Now, as per the CCS decision, India will keep the treaty in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism. Please note that climate change, demographic shifts and technological changes have created new realities on ground as well,” Jaiswal said.

The MEA spokesperson’s comments came even as Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has said that the ceasefire between India and Pakistan could be under threat if New Delhi continues to keep the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in abeyance and tries to divert Pakistan’s water. He made the statement after the two sides announced a ceasefire and agreed to continue it during the first phase of the direct communication at Director General Military Operations (DGMO) level hotline contact on Monday.

The Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) was suspended by New Delhi following the deadly April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists.

India also took several other measures, including closure of trade and borders with Pakistan, expelling diplomats from the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi, and suspending visas of Pakistani nationals in India.

The Indus Water Treaty, which was signed in 1960, governs the sharing of the waters of six rivers — Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej — between India and Pakistan.