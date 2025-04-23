Indore man killed, daughter injured in Pahalgam terrorist attack

A man from Indore in Madhya Pradesh was shot dead, while his daughter was injured in the terrorist attack on tourists at Pahalgam in Kashmir on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Sushil Nathaniel, a resident of Abhinandan Nagar locality in Heera Nagar area of Indore. He was the Branch Manager of the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and was posted at Alirajpur in MP.

Sushil’s daughter Akanksha, sustained a bullet wound in her leg. She works for the Bank of Baroda and is currently posted at Surat in Gujarat.

Sushil’s wife Jennifer, sustained injuries while running to save herself from the terrorists. Jennifer is a teacher in a government school in Indore.

The couple’s son, Austin, managed to escape unhurt in the attack. The family, on a holiday, had reached Kashmir four days ago.

Reports said that the terrorists first ordered Sushil to kneel down and then asked him to read a ‘Kalma’. When Sushil told them he was a Christian, the terrorists shot him in the head, said reports.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has condemned the terror attack.

“The incident is very saddening, but I am certain that PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will ensure that the perpetrators get a befitting reply for their dastardly act,” he stated.