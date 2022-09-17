Indore man builds typewriter museum, exhibits over 400 different types of typewriters

To showcase his love for old typewriters, a man from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore runs a museum with over 400 different types of typewriters from across the world.

The museum has almost 450 typewriters from the country as well as from America, England, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, and China.

While speaking to ANI, Rajesh Sharma, who runs this museum said that he started this museum ten years ago.

“I started the museum 10 years ago, and now it has almost 450 typewriters from America, England, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, China, and India. The oldest one dates back to 1890,” Rajesh said.

Rajesh said his father Madhav Prasad Sharma had a shop outside the district court where he used to do typing work. He started to showcase the antique typewriters to make today’s generation aware of their use.

“Typewriter business used to be our family business. We started the museum so that the generation growing among smartphones can recognise that such a machine also existed once,” Sharma said.

The collection includes an American English typewriter from 1890. Also, most typewriters date from 1910 to 1930. There is a typewriter manufactured by Mercedes Company that dates back to 1922. Corona Company from 1913, Royal Company from 1922, Tramp Company from 1960 to 2000. Apart from this, Godrej and Remington typewriters are also here.

Rajesh said that Corona company-made typewriter was police officers’ favourite during that time as it is the smallest and foldable, weighing only 2.5 kg.

I have the typewriters of Remington, the first company that manufactured typewriters, said Rajesh Sharma.