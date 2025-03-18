Indo-US friendship will grow: Tulsi Gabbard

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on Tuesday expressed the confidence that the Indo-US partnership and the friendship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump will grow in the coming years.

Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue here, she said, “Rooted in our shared values of peace and freedom, security and prosperity, I am confident that this partnership and friendship between our two nations and our leaders will continue to grow and strengthen.”

Ms Gabbard said it was a warm experience to know the “rich history” and the “vibrant democracy” of India which serves as the foundation for a special bond between the two countries. “It is great for me to be back here in India. It’s been too long, but it’s always such a wonderful and warm experience knowing the rich history of this country and the vibrant democracy that really serves as the foundation for the special bond that has long existed between our two countries,” she added.

She said she wanted to start the discussion by greeting with ‘Aloha’ and ‘Namaste’ as both of these words have deep, spiritual, and powerful meanings. “When we greet each other with ‘Aloha’ and ‘Namaste’, what it means is that I am coming to you and greeting you with respect. It is a recognition of the eternal divine spirit that exists within each of our hearts. It’s a reminder that we are all connected, that we are all children of God, regardless of our race or religion, ethnicity, politics, background, where we come from, our status in society,” she said.

The top US official said by greeting each other in this manner, the doors to a much more meaningful and deeper exchange are opened, which are beyond the partisanship and divisive conversations that take place. “By greeting us in this manner, we are opening the door to a much more meaningful and deeper exchange that gets past the divisiveness and the partisanship that too often poisons the conversations that we have. It’s a critical reminder that what we share in common is far more powerful than that which sets us apart,” she remarked.

She said the theme of the conference couldn’t be better – people, peace, and planet. “Our shared vision for the future provides us with the opportunity to build more meaningful relationships and work together as we leave this conference towards the interests of the people, to protect our planet and to further the cause of peace,” she added.