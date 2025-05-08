Indo-Pak border along Rajasthan sealed, Pak attack on Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai foiled

The India-Pakistan international border along Rajasthan has been sealed and high alert sounded in border areas stretching in more than 1030 km belt in view of escalation from across the border following Operation Sindoor.

“Shoot-at-sight orders have been issued for the BSF personnel even as IAF fighter planes have constantly been making intensive (patrol) sorties for guarding India’s air space, against any eventuality by Pakistan – like the one that it did late in the wee hours of Thursday.

Advertisement

An unsuccessful attempt of air strikes at the targeted locations in Phalodi (Jodhpur region), Nal (Bikaner) and Uttarlai (Barmer) forced midnight (around 0130 hrs) blackout in these cities of western Rajasthan.

Advertisement

Alerted by the Air Force, the district administration swung into swift action, switched off the main power grid to impose an instant blackout. Already on alert, teams of concerned agencies were brought on toes to go outdoor on their beat duty. Highly placed officials, including the Divisional Commissioners, District Collectors, IGs, and SPs, also patrolled the whole night in the border areas.

Schools and colleges in these border cities have been closed, people are advised not to worry or panic but be ready for emergency measures as and when they are asked for.

The attempt to attack (military) targets in three cities in the state along with 12 other targets in Punjab, Gujarat, and Jammu and Kashmir was serious but neutralized by our ever-alert and ever-effective men and equipment with total precision.

Pakistan attempted to engage these military targets at Nal, Phalodi and Uttarlai with drones and missiles but could not succeed as they were neutralize by the integrated UAS Grid and Air Defence System, an official release said.

The debris of these attacks was being recovered from different locations to prove the Pakistani attacks.

Later, Thursday morning, Indian Armed forces targeted the air defence radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan, the release stated, adding, “Indian response has been in the same domain with the same intensity as Pakistan.”

The release claimed that it reliably learnt that an air defence system at Lahore has been neutralized in Indian response.

Pakistan has also increased the intensity of its unprovoked firing across the line of control(LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir using mortars and heavy calibre artillery.

The Indian armed forces reiterated their commitment for non-escalation, provided it is respected by the Pakistan Military, the release said.