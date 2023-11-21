India’s World Cup loss: Gurugram company issues day-off to staff members to “cope” with India’s loss

India, a country obsessed with cricket, is in deep sorrow following their devastating defeat in the 2023 World Cup.

In their own quirky way, fans are jokingly pleading with businesses, universities, and other establishments to grant them a day off so they may grieve this unfathomable loss.

Amidst this call for help, a business steps forward to acknowledge the need of caring for the mental and emotional health of its employees in addition to taking this request seriously. They then did what any considerate employer would do and gave their staff members a day off so they could “come back stronger.”

Diksha Gupta, a worker at the Gurugram-based Marketing Moves Agency, expressed her feelings on LinkedIn after Australia defeated England by 6 wickets in the World Cup 2023 final. Having participated fully in the World Cup campaigns, she conveyed the challenges her squad was facing in accepting the defeat. But then the story took a turn for the worst.

“Today morning, I woke up with a message from my boss granting a one-day leave relaxation to everyone due to the impact of this loss. It was a surprise that none of us could believe until the official email arrived,” she revealed in the now-viral post.

She also posted screen grabs of the communication that her supervisor, Chirag Alawadhi, received, which said, “Hey Team! We acknowledge the effect that India’s defeat in the current World Cup is having on our teammates. The organization has chosen to provide a one-day leave relaxation in order to provide some assistance during this period. We think this will give everyone a chance to gather themselves and get better. We’ll return with more vigor. That was confirmed by the email that followed.

