India’s water will now only flow in India’s favour: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday declared that “India’s water will now only flow in India’s favour,” underscoring a shift in policy following heightened tensions with Pakistan.

Speaking at the ABP Network’s ‘India’s @2047 Summit, the Prime Minister said, “There is a lot of discussion in the media these days about India’s water. Let me reassure you—India’s water will now flow in India’s favour.”

The statement carries significant weight as it comes in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, after which India suspended the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan.

The move, announced on April 23, 2025, effectively puts the treaty in abeyance, with India stating that it will not fully uphold its obligations under the treaty until political relations with Pakistan improve.

The decision is widely interpreted as a strong diplomatic and strategic response to national security concerns and long-standing allegations of Pakistan’s support for cross-border terrorism.

Reaffirming India’s progress on multiple fronts, Prime Minister Modi said, “India is showing the world how tradition and technology can thrive together. Today, we are among the top countries in the world in digital transactions.”

In another major announcement, the Prime Minister revealed that the long-pending India–UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) has been finalised. “Earlier today, the agreement was clinched during my talks with British Prime Minister Keir Rodney Starmer,” Modi stated.