India’s TruthTell Hackathon aims to combat misinformation with AI innovation

The TruthTell Hackathon, a major initiative under the Create in India Challenge – Season 1, is set to revolutionise real-time fact-checking using AI-powered tools during live broadcasts.

Backed by key organizations, such as the India Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA), Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB), Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), and the IndiaAI Mission, this hackathon aims to bring together tech innovators and media professionals to tackle misinformation at scale.

A statement from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting stated that as a pivotal component of the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES), the TruthTell Hackathon falls under Pillar One: Broadcasting & Infotainment of the summit. WAVES, in its inaugural edition, is poised to be a premier global platform connecting India’s Media & Entertainment (M&E) sector with international industry leaders. The summit will take place from May 1 to 4, at the Jio World Convention Centre & Jio World Gardens in Mumbai, featuring four key pillars: Broadcasting & Infotainment, AVGC-XR, Digital Media & Innovation, and Films.

The TruthTell Hackathon has garnered immense interest, with 5,650 participants, including 186 international entries. The competition includes multiple stages, from idea submission to mentoring and final selection.

Participants have been tasked with developing AI-driven tools capable of real-time NLP processing, fact-checking integration, knowledge graph deployment, and interactive broadcaster dashboards. Their projects will be evaluated based on innovation, impact, technical merit, scalability, user experience, ethical adherence, and presentation quality. Winners will be awarded cash prizes and recognition at WAVES 2025.

This initiative marks a significant step towards leveraging AI for ethical journalism, strengthening India’s position as a global leader in AI-powered media technology.