The shooting incident at Jamia Millia Islamia University has attracted some sharp criticism from the Opposition parties. Taking to Twitter, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir said, “As we remember Gandhiji on the somber occasion of his death anniversary, India’s transition from democracy to a mobocracy seems complete.”

On Thursday a man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters in the university on Thursday, injuring a student, before calmly walking away while waving the firearm above his head and shouting “Yeh lo aazadi” amid heavy police presence in the area.

The man was subsequently overpowered by police and detained. He was taken into custody and was being interrogated, police said.

Mehbooba’s daughter Iltija Mufti has been operating her mother’s Twitter handle since August 5 last year following detention of the former chief minister in the wake of abrogation of article 370 provisions.

Interesting that certain media channels are referring to culprit named Gopal as ‘shooter’. He’d be a certified terrorist only if his name was Ghazi or Ghazanfar. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) January 30, 2020

“Interesting that certain media channels are referring to culprit named Gopal as ‘shooter’. He’d be a certified terrorist only if his name was Ghazi or Ghazanfar,” said People’s Democratic Party president in another tweet, questioning the description of the shooter in certain TV news channels.

The entire drama in the university, which triggered panic in the area, was captured by television cameras that showed the man in light coloured pants and a dark jacket, walking away on an empty road barricaded by police, turning around and shouting at the protesters in Hindi, “Take this independence”.

Shadab Farooq, a mass communication student, was injured in his left hand and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.