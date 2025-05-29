India’s total telephone subscribers rise to 1,203.84 million in April

The number of telephone subscribers in India has increased from 1,200.80 million at the end of March to 1,203.84 million in April, a monthly growth rate of 0.25%, according to data shared by the Ministry of Communications on Thursday.

The number of wireline subscribers increased from 37.04 million at the end of March 2025 to 37.41 million at the end of April 2025. The net increase in the wireline subscriber base was 0.37 million, with a monthly growth rate of 1%.

Advertisement

Further, the data said the overall wireline tele-density increased from 2.62% at the end of March to 2.65% at the end of April.

Advertisement

Urban and Rural Wireline Tele-density were 6.68% and 0.39%, respectively, during the same period.

The share of urban and rural subscribers in the total wireline subscriber base was 90.61% and 9.39%, respectively, at the end of April 2024.

BSNL, MTNL, and APSFL, the three PSU access service providers, held 27.40% of the wireline market share as on 30th April 2025.

The total number of wireless subscribers, including mobile and 5G FWA, increased from 1,163.76 million at the end of March to 1,166.43 million at the end of April, registering a monthly growth rate of 0.23%.

Total Wireless subscriptions in urban areas increased from 632.57 million at the end of March to 633.29 million at the end of April. Subscriptions in rural areas also increased from 531.18 million to 533.14 million during the same period.

The monthly growth rate of urban and rural wireless subscriptions was 0.11% and 0.37%, respectively.

As per the data shared by the ministry, Bharti Airtel Limited has the highest number of M2M cellular mobile connections at 37.28 million, with a market share of 53.35%, followed by Vodafone idea Limited, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, and BSNL with market shares of 23.64%, 18.24%, and 4.77%, respectively.