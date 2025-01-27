India’s skilled workforce gaining global recognition: Jayant

“India’s skilled workforce is gaining immense global recognition, with our talent pool being widely appreciated. Our emergence as a global skill capital is a testament to our commitment to excellence,” said the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and Minister of State for Education, Jayant Chaudhary.

He said this while sharing insights from his interactions with global business leaders after his return from the annual meeting of World Economic Forum – WEF2025 in Davos with 100 entrepreneurs from across the country. They were invited here by the government and honoured as special guests at the Republic Day parade, recognising their pivotal role in driving the nation’s growth and innovation under the Skill India Mission.

Discussions at Davos revolved around sustainability, emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, and a focus on women-led development.

India’s start-up ecosystem is the largest in the world, with 118 unicorns valued at USD 354 billion. This success is driven by visionary policies, effective execution, and the resilience of entrepreneurs. The critical role of the MSME sector was also underscored, comprising 63 million enterprises, employing over 11 crore people, and contributing 30 per cent to the GDP and 45 per cent to exports. Additionally, the transformative impact of the Skill India Mission was noted, emphasising its role in empowering youth and fostering self-reliance (AtmaNirbhar Bharat).

The minister commended the entrepreneurs present for elevating India’s reputation as a source of skilled talent. “The participation of 100 entrepreneurs at this national celebration underscores the impact of our skilling initiatives. These programmes have empowered individuals nationwide, creating sustainable livelihoods and inspiring others to pursue entrepreneurial journeys,” he said.

He highlighted the hard work of these entrepreneurs from diverse regions, including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, and the Northeast. Special recognition was given to an entrepreneur named Ritendra Prasad, a resident of Ramgarh, from Jharkhand who graduated in Electricals and Electronics from AVIT Chennai and with a decade long experience in the solar energy sector. He underwent an Entrepreneurship Development Program (EDP) from NIESBUD and then opened his own solar business.

A particularly notable moment of the event was the recognition of 16 trailblazing entrepreneurs from the Northeast, including nine women entrepreneurs. Among them were Ms Namita M Marak from Dhubri district, Assam, and Ms Mandira Baglary from Udalguri district. These remarkable women were celebrated for their resilience and success despite significant challenges. Their stories highlight the transformative power of skill development and entrepreneurship, especially for women in rural and underserved areas.