India’s Omicron tally touches 37

On the new Covid-19 variant—Omicron front, India on Sunday reported four more cases taking the country’s total tally to 37.

With 7,774 Covid-19 new cases reported during the past 24 hours, India’s active caseload of Covid-19 reduced to 92,281—lowest in the past 560 days.

The total deaths due to Covid-19 is over 4,75,434 with 306 Covid deaths reported on Saturday. India has so far reported more than 3.46 crore Covid-19 cases.

Government on Sunday claimed that the weekly positivity rate has also gone down to 0.7 percent and a recovery rate of 98.36 percent since the outbreak of the pandemic, said a senior officer of the Union Health Ministry.

The Ministry claimed that sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 15,000 daily new cases that has been reported for the last 45 days now.

India’s testing capacity across the country also continued to be expanded. In the past 24 hours, a total of 11,89,459 tests were conducted. With this India has so far conducted over 65.58 crore cumulative tests, the officer said.

While the total Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 132 crore figure, another 17.93 crore vaccines are still lying with the state governments. So far more than 140 free vaccines have already been provided to the state and Union Territory governments.