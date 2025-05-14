India’s military retaliation to Pahalgam attack reflects its new defence doctrine: Vaishnaw

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday asserted that India’s military retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam attack reflects the country’s new defence doctrine under the decisive BJP government and not just a testament to our strategic capabilities.

Commending the “formidable role played by India’s armed forces under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decisive leadership,” Vaishnaw, who is also the Minister of Electronics, Information Technology and Railways, hailed Operation Sindoor as a “significant demonstration of India’s identity.”

Vaishnaw highlighted that the military retaliation to the Pahalgam attack on April 22 was not only a testament to the country’s strategic capabilities but also reflects the country’s new defence doctrine that has been implemented under the decisive leadership of the Centre.

Speaking to the media after announcing the decision taken by the Union Cabinet, Vaishnaw said, “Operation Sindoor is a very important example of India’s identity, the role of our armed forces, and the decisive leadership that has been there. It also gives an example of the new doctrine that has been formed. It is a praiseworthy development for the country.”

In his blog earlier in the day Mr Vaishnaw, while asserting that Operation Sindoor is the “clearest articulation” of a zero tolerance policy for safeguarding national security, had also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership in Operation Sindoor’s success, asserting that India has decided to rewrite the rulebook on “counter-terrorism.”

“The massacre in Pahalgam was not just an attack on innocent lives–it was an assault on India’s conscience. In response, India decided to rewrite the rulebook on counter-terrorism,” he underlined.