India’s largest Science Festival to transform IIT Guwahati into hub of innovation & Collaboration

IIT Guwahati is set to host the 10th edition of the India International Science Festival (IISF) from November 30 to December 4, 2024, marking its debut in North East India.

Organized under the theme, “Transforming India into an S&T-driven Global Manufacturing Hub,” IISF 2024 aims to merge scientific innovation with industrial growth to position India as a global manufacturing leader.

This landmark event, coordinated by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and conceptualised by Vijnana Bharati, will see participation from leading ministries, research institutions, and private players, fostering collaboration and showcasing advancements in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Chandrayaan – The Museum of the Moon: An artistic replica of the Moon by British artist Dr Luke Jerram celebrates India’s Chandrayaan-3 success Mega S&T Exhibition: Showcasing cutting-edge technologies from Indian R&D institutions. North East Spotlight: Dedicated events, including the Science Odyssey of the North East, The Taste of the Hills – North East Food Street, and North East Cultural Symphony, will highlight the region’s rich heritage.

Make in India, Make for the World: A platform for discussing India’s manufacturing potential. Student Science Village (New Nalanda): Hands-on STEM activities for students and teachers. Pragya Bharat: Focused on AI, Quantum Computing, Robotics, and Biotechnology to shape India’s future.Nari Shakti: Empowering women in STEM and entrepreneurship.Mission Start-Up: Providing a showcase for innovative start-ups to attract investors and mentors.

IISF’s philosophy of celebrating science beyond the laboratory brings together students, scientists, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and the general public. From hackathons to science literature festivals, this year’s edition ensures inclusive participation with free access to all events.

The festival offers a unique blend of inspiration, learning, and collaboration, positioning it as a transformative platform for advancing India’s S&T goals. For North East India, IISF 2024 represents a step toward integrating the region into the national and global scientific narrative.