India’s largest and heaviest Khadi Tricolor unfurled in Leh on Gandhi Jayanti

The largest hand-woven and hand-spun cotton khadi flag weighing 1000 kgs ever made in India was on Saturday unfurled on a hill feature overlooking the Leh valley (Ladakh) by Lt. Governor RK Mathur.

The function to unfurl the monumental flag was organised by the Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army. General MM Naravane, Chief of Army Staff and Lieutenant General YK Joshi, GOC-in-C Northern Command also attended the event. Lieutenant General PGK Menon, GOC, Fire and Fury Corps and senior military and civil officials were also present.

Defence spokesman Colonel Emron Musavi said that the flag is the largest hand woven and hand spun Cotton Khadi Flag ever manufactured in India, measuring 225 ft by 150 ft and weighing 1000 kgs. The flag is made by Khadi Dyers and Printers based in Mumbai which is affiliated to Khadi Village and Industries Commission. Sura-Soi Engineer Regiment was entrusted with the responsibility to bring the National Flag from Mumbai to Leh and also with the daunting task of installing it at the top of the high mountains overlooking Leh for the unveiling ceremony. The ceremony included a series of events to mark the momentous occasion.

Fire and Fury Corps organised the historic event at Leh Garrison to celebrate the 152nd birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi along with ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, commemorating 75th anniversary of India’s independence.

The event commenced with the brass band of Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre along with students of Ladakh Ignited Minds performing the National Anthem when the flag was unveiled. Advanced Light Helicopters of the Army Aviation Squadron carried out a flypast and showered flower petals over the National Flag followed by students of Lamdon Model School singing a patriotic song symbolising the spirit of nationalism.

The Chief Guest addressed the gathering of about 500 people which included soldiers of Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Indo Tibetan Border Police, Vikas Battalion, Veterans, Veer Naris, NCC cadets and school children.