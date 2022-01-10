India’s Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) Vikrant goes for another rigorous sea trial

India’s Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) Vikrant is heading out for another set of sea trials for 10 days to check its various sensors and extreme sustenance and see how it performs in various conditions.

The IAC Vikrant has already been visited by the President and the Vice President of India with a span of fewer than two weeks and gone through two rigorous sea trials in August and October-November last year, said a senior officer of the Defence Ministry here on Sunday.

While the August sea trial was to establish propulsion, navigational suite, and basic operations, during October-November the ship was put through various machinery and flight trials, the Ministry said.

The IAC has been a success story on numerous counts. “Be it the case of Atmanirbharta wherein 76% of the equipment is indigenously sourced or the close engagement between the Design teams of the Indian Navy and M/s Cochin Shipyard Limited – a high-point in the largest and most complex warship ever to be built in the country,” the Ministry claimed.

“Despite surging COVID cases in the country and the resultant challenges, the combined teams from multiple organizations associated with the project, are upbeat and committed to meet the timeliness. On successful completion of a series of progressive sea trials, the ship is scheduled to be commissioned as INS Vikrant later this year,” the Ministry said.