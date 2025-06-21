India’s healthcare shifts from reactive to preventive, inclusive & digital under Modi’s 11 years

India’s healthcare system has undergone a profound transformation during the last 11 years with the Narendra Modi government adopting a people-first approach. The focus during these 11 years has been on making quality healthcare accessible and affordable to all citizens, especially the underprivileged and rural populations. Whether it’s the world’s largest health insurance scheme, Ayushman Bharat, or the far-reaching eSanjeevani telemedicine platform, the focus has been clear: affordable, accessible, and accountable healthcare for all. India didn’t just navigate the COVID-19 crisis—it led from the front, administering over 220 crore vaccine doses and emerging as a global health partner to the world.

Preventive care has surged through mass immunisation campaigns like Mission Indradhanush. Medical education has been overhauled, with a record expansion of AIIMS institutions and MBBS seats, empowering a new generation of doctors from every corner of the country. Generic medicines have become easily available through Jan AushadhiKendras, saving families lakhs in medical expenses. In a significant step towards universal health coverage, the Centre has expanded the flagship Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) to include all senior citizens aged 70 years and above, irrespective of income or social category. The initiative, titled Ayushman Vay Vandana, an extension of PM-JAY, was launched on October 29, 2024, and has enrolled over 58 lakh elderly beneficiaries.

This marks a key shift in the government’s healthcare approach— from a means-tested model to a rights-based framework. The official document said that the elderly often face disproportionate health vulnerabilities. With this scheme the government has ensured that no person over 70 is left worrying about hospital bills. As of June 2025, over 2.67 lakh treatments have been availed of by senior citizens under the scheme, amounting to 496 crore in care services, according to the official document. The only requirement for enrollment is an Aadhaar card, streamlining access and eliminating bureaucratic barriers. The expansion comes alongside a broader push to bring India’s frontline health workforce under the scheme. Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs), Anganwadi Workers (AWWs), and Helpers (AWHs) have also been made eligible for PM-JAY benefits. Launched in 2018, Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY is billed as the world’s largest government-funded health assurance programme, targeting nearly 55 crore individuals from economically vulnerable groups. With this new expansion, the government aims to move closer to the goal of “Health for All”, as articulated in the National Health Policy, 2017. “AB-PMJAY is not just a health scheme—it is a social revolution in healthcare access, empowering India’s most vulnerable with dignity, care, and financial protection,” says an official document.

To support this widening net, the Centre has also focused on building a digital foundation through the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM). According to Health Ministry data, over 78 crore digital health IDs, Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHAs), have been created as of June 3, 2025, and more than 55 crore health records have been digitally linked. The mission, with an outlay of Rs 1,600 crore over five years, is “empowering citizens and enabling evidencebased, inclusive healthcare delivery,” the document said. “Just as CoWIN transformed vaccine delivery, ABDM is set to revolutionise how health records are accessed and shared,” the document noted, highlighting the integration of popular apps like ABHA and Aarogya Setu to simplify the user experience. In parallel, infrastructure is being strengthened under the Rs 64,180 crore Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM).

The plan includes constructing Critical Care Hospital Blocks in 12 central institutions to improve emergency response capacity. The objective, as stated by the ministry, is to build a robust health system capable of effectively responding to current and future pandemics, public health emergencies, and disasters. The expansion of Ayushman Bharat complements other initiatives such as the Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana, which provides essential medicines at 50 to 90 per cent lower prices, and eSanjeevani, the national telemedicine platform that has delivered over 37 crore consultations, making specialist care accessible to rural populations.

According to the United Nations Maternal Mortality Estimation InterAgency Group (UN-MMEIG) for 2000- 2023, India’s maternal mortality ratio dropped from 103 to 80 per lakh live births between 2020 and 2023. Similarly, under-five mortality saw a 42% reduction between 2015 and 2023. The Health Ministry attributed these gains to expanded coverage under schemes like PM-JAY and the Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP). As India enters its Amrit Kaal—a term used by the government to describe its long-term vision for development—the expansion of Ayushman Bharat signals a paradigm shift. From reactive treatment to preventive, inclusive, and digitally enabled care, India’s health reforms are increasingly being defined by equity and access.