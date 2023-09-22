India’s first Lighthouse Festival kicks off in Goa on Sat

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal will inaugurate India’s first Lighthouse Festival from the iconic Fort Aguada lighthouse at Panjim in Goa on Saturday.

The three-day festival, beginning September 23, will be celebrated across all the lighthouses in the country in an effort to transform these historic sites into new tourist hotspots.

Sonowal, earlier launched a campaign ‘Lighthouse Heritage Tourism’ to renovate 75 historic lighthouses and provide them with adequate facilities to draw tourists which will benefit the local economy.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said: “It is a moment of great happiness for everyone in the team at the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways as we begin this historic lighthouse festival across the country from tomorrow.”

This would be a three day gala event in carnival style with local artists, dance troupes, food and culinary stalls, music concerts and similar activities to attract common people to lighthouses.

The festival will also be attended by historians, archaeologists, cultural anthropologists who will participate in discussions on India’s marine history.