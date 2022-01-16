India’s first Coal to Methanol Plant starts commercial produciton

India’s first indigenously developed Coal to Methanol (CTM) Plant has started functioning with more than 99 % of purity opening a new avenue to convert high ash coals to methanol.

The 0.25 TPD (Tons per Day) capacity CTM pilot plant was designed, developed, and installed by the BHEL, and has been producing methanol with 99 % accuracy, said CMD Shinghal Nalin Shinghal.

“Significantly, this conversion of high ash Indian coals to methanol through the gasification route is the first of its kind technology demonstration in India,” Shinghal said. After this project, the government is going to set up more such plants to make the best use of high ash coal by converting it into methanol fuel, said a senior officer of the Coal Ministry.

The Research and Development Centre of BHEL in Hyderabad was tasked to develop the CTM plant in 2016 so as to make the best use of Indian ash coal. The project was supported by the Department of Science and Technology with a Rs 10 crore grant. “After four years of hard work BHEL successfully demonstrated a facility to create 0.25 TPD Methanol from high ash Indian coal using a 1.2 TPD Fluidized bed gasifier,” said a senior officer of the BHEL.

The endeavor led to the formation of in-house design expertise in BHEL for designing greater capacity coal gasification facilities. This in-house capability would also assist India’s Coal Gasification Mission and Coal to Hydrogen Production for Hydrogen Mission, the BHEL said.