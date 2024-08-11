India’s Dy NSA in Ukraine, holds talks with Zelenskyy’s top aide

India’s Deputy National Security Advisor Pavan Kapoor, who is in Ukraine, held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s top aide, Andriy Yermak, in Kyiv.

The meeting came amid reports that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could visit the battle-ravaged nation this month. The two sides have not officially stated anything on the PM’s proposed visit.

A statement by Kyiv said Mr Yermak emphasised the importance of restoring “just peace” for Ukraine and “India’s participation in this process”.

”Met with India’s Deputy National Security Advisor, Ambassador Pavan Kapoor. I emphasized the importance of restoring a just peace for Ukraine and India’s participation in this process. Expressed hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will contribute to these efforts,” Mr Yermak said in a social media post on X.

Sources said the two sides also discussed Mr Modi’s planned trip to Kyiv later this month around Ukraine’s National Day on August 24.

The PM had held talks with President Zelenskyy in June on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy’s Apulia.

At the meeting, He told the Ukrainian leader that India would continue to do everything within its means to support a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict and that the way to peace is through “dialogue and diplomacy”.

He has repeatedly told Russian President Vladimir Putin that this is not the time for war.