India’s democracy unique example for modern world: Prez

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said India’s democracy is a unique example for the modern world and many countries of the world are learning from our election system and management.

Addressing the 15th National Voters’ Day Celebrations, she said it is a matter of pride for all of us that our democracy is not only the oldest democracy in the world but is also the largest, diverse, young, inclusive and sensitive democracy in the world.

“India’s democracy is a unique example for the modern world. Many countries of the world are learning from our election system and management,” she said.

While congratulating the Election Commission (EC) on completion of 75 years of its service, the President lauded the role played by it over the years in conducting 18 Lok Sabha elections and over 400 Assembly Elections successfully.

Pointing out that the impressive glimpse of our inclusive democracy is visible in elections, she said the increasing participation of women in elections is an important sign of the overall development of our society and country.

“The EC has made special efforts to facilitate the voting process for senior voters above 85 years of age, differently-abled voters and tribal voters living in remote areas. In this way, the Election Commission has set a good example of inclusive and sensitive election management,” she said.

The President said that the ideals and responsibilities associated with voting are the main dimensions of our democracy.

She stated that along with full faith in democracy, voters should also have the firm resolve that they will exercise their right to vote by rising above all kinds of narrow-mindedness, discrimination and temptation.“Enlightened voters strengthen our democracy,” she added.

During the event, the President conferred the Best Electoral Practices Awards to 22 recipients, celebrating their outstanding contributions to election management, security management, voter education, and inclusivity. The awards recognise exceptional contributions across multiple categories in election management for the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections held in 2024.

In his address, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar praised the sagacity and intelligence of Indian voters and affirmed that they remain the ultimate custodians of the nation’s democracy.

Commending the dedication of election officials, he expressed confidence that India’s democracy would remain resilient, safeguarding it from any attempts to undermine it.

He also urged citizens, particularly the youth and urban voters, to actively participate in shaping the nation’s future through the electoral process.