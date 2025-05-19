India’s delegations represent the nation, not political parties: Rijiju

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Monday unveiled the statue of the 19th Kushok Bakula Rinpochey at the Bakula Rinpochey Memorial Park in Leh.

The event was attended by Lieutenant Governor Brigadier BD Mishra (Retd.), the Chairman of the LAHDC, monks, senior leaders, and a large gathering of local residents.

“A spiritually uplifting moment in Leh as we unveiled the statue of the 19th Kushok Gyalsras Bakula Rinpochey at the Bakula Rinpochey Memorial Park,” Rijiju wrote on X.

Speaking to the media afterward, Rijiju emphasized that India supports global peace but remains resolute in taking strict action against terrorism. “India is sending all-party delegations to various countries to convey this message,” he stated.

He added, “India has always stood for peace. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Operation Sindoor in response to the killing of our innocent civilians in Pahalgam by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.”

“These delegations will present India’s viewpoint to the world. It is essential to let the international community know that while India advocates peace, it will act decisively against those who support terrorism. We expect the world to support this stance,” he said.

Responding to the Congress party’s criticism over the selection of members for the delegations, Rijiju clarified that the representatives are not there on behalf of any political party, but as representatives of the nation.

“This is not a matter of politics. These delegations are not representing a party—they are representing the country,” he affirmed. A political row has erupted over the government’s decision to reject three out of four names proposed by the Congress for the all-party delegations.