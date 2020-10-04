Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the majestic Atal Tunnel, beneath Rohtang Pass in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district, would serve as a lifeline for Leh-Ladakh and would give new strength to India’s border infrastructure.

Addressing a function after inaugurating the all weather Atal tunnel from its South portal towards Manali, the Prime Minister said the tunnel, which connects Manali with Lahaul valley of HP en route to Leh and is the longest in the world at this altitude (10,000 feet), is an example of world-class border connectivity.

Modi said there have been demands to improve border infrastructure in the entire country. However, for decades, the projects of strategic importance were delayed deliberately. “These projects could either not come to the planning stage or got stuck in files,” he said.

“They compromised on security concerns of the country, whether it was about procurement of modern fighter planes, procurement of ammunition, modern rifles, bulletproof jackets, winter equipment or anything else,” he added.

Modi said one of the top priorities of his government is to strengthen the country’s international border on all sides, along with taking care of the needs of the security forces. In the last six years the border infrastructure ~ be it roads, bridges or tunnels ~ is being developed with full impetus and great speed, he said. “The previous government had no will to do so,” he said.

Praising the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for completing the challenging task of constructing the tunnel in tough terrain, Modi said the Atal tunnel is going to be a lifeline for a large part of Himachal Pradesh as well as the new Union Territory of Ladakh and would reduce the distance between Manali and Keylong by 3-4 hours. He added that tribal areas of Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh will be connected with the rest of the country and would witness speedier economic progress.

The Prime Minister said that such border connectivity projects will also aid the security forces in ensuring regular supplies to them and also in their patrolling.

Modi noted that former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee laid the foundation of the approach road for this tunnel in 2002. He said after the Vajpayee government, the work was so neglected that till 2013-14, only 300 metres of tunnel was built each year. “If the construction of the tunnel had continued at the earlier pace, it would have completed in 2040,” he said.

He said his government had fast tracked the project and the construction went on at a speed of 1400 metres each year. He said the project could be completed in 6 years.

Modi said in 2005, the estimated cost for the construction of the tunnel was about Rs 900 crore. But due to continuous delays, today it has been completed after spending more than 3 times i.e. 3200 crore rupees.