Maintaining its spot at the fourth worst-hit country in the world, India’s tally of coronavirus cases rose to 3,32,424 on Monday. Out of this 1,53,106 cases are active and 1,69,797 cases have been cured. The death due to the virus climbed to 9,520 according to data released by ministry of health.

After a review meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, LG Anil Baijal, and other authorities on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called a meeting of all political parties active in Delhi on Monday to review COVID-19 situation in the national capital. Shah assured assistance to the national capital as he said that the testing for the virus would be doubled in Delhi in the next two days and subsequently increased by three times.

After Maharashtra, which has reported (1,07,958) cases, Tamil Nadu (44,661) and Delhi (41,182) have emerged as the most affected states in the country.

Globally the virus has infected 7,900,924 people and claimed 433,066 lives till Monday according to Johns Hopkins University tracker.

China, where the virus was first reported in December 2019, is witnessing a resurge in cases of COVID-19 after successfully controlling it. This time the cases have been reported from the country’s capital Beijing. Chinese health officials reported 49 new coronavirus cases on Monday, including 36 more in Beijing where a fresh cluster linked to a wholesale food market has fuelled fears of a second wave of infections, AFP reports.

The Guardian reports, Beijing has begun mass testing workers at the Xinfadi food market, as well as those who live nearby and anyone who visited it in recent weeks. Officials have said they plan to carry out virus tests on 46,000 residents in the area. More than 10,000 people have been tested already.

There were also 10 imported cases on Monday, which have accounted for the majority of China’s cases in recent months as overseas nationals return home. In total 177 people are now ill with the disease in China, two severely, which is the highest since early May.