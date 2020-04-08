India’s Coronavirus cases on Wednesday crossed the 5000-mark with the total infections rising to 5,194 including 149 deaths.

Of the total cases, 4643 are active cases while 401 have been cured/discharged, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

India recorded 773 fresh COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths in the past 24 hours.

The dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases, which was anticipated to be contained after the nationwide ‘complete’ and ‘strict’ lockdown was imposed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has prompted speculation of extension of the lockdown.

While Cabinet Secretary Rajeev Gauba had a week ago denied that there were any plans to extend the lockdown, several states have written to the Centre saying that the restrictions must continue.

On Monday, at a cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said people must be prepared for a long haul. He had urged the ministers to come up with a ‘graded plan’.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said a decision would be taken “in the national interest” at the right time.

Sources in the Union government say a decision on the lockdown could be taken by the weekend. On Tuesday, government sources said the Centre is mulling requests by state governments and experts to extend the lockdown.

The speculations about the lockdown can’t be waived as a meeting between the Group of Ministers (GOM) was hosted by the Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday during which there was no decision taken on whether to end the lockdown on April 14 or to extend it.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with a total number of positive Coronavirus cases rising to 1018, followed by Tamil Nadu which has 690 cases, according to the Health Ministry data.

COVID-19 positive cases in Mumbai’s Dharavi now stand at nine after two fresh positive cases were identified today.