India’s Chandrayaan mission has increased expectations of world manifold: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the world is confident that in India it will find low-cost, quality, sustainable and scalable solutions to global challenges.

It was stated by Modi while interacting with the participants of the Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon 2023 via video conferencing.

“Our Chandrayaan mission has increased the expectations of the world manifold” and asked them to innovate accordingly,” the Prime Minister said.

Explaining the goal of Hackathon, the Prime Minister said the aim of Smart India Hackathon is to solve the country’s problems and create employment through solutions.

“Through Smart India Hackathon, the youth power of the country is extracting the Amrit of solutions for developed India,” he said.

Expressing trust in the youth power of the nation, the Prime Minister asked them to keep the resolution of Viksit Bharat in mind while finding a solution to any problem.

Addressing the young innovators and domain experts, Modi reiterated the importance of the current time period that will decide the direction of the next one thousand years.

The Prime Minister asked them to understand the uniqueness of the current time as many factors have come together, such as India being one of the youngest countries in the world, its talent pool, stable and strong government, booming economy and unprecedented emphasis on science and technology.

“Technology has become a big part of our lives today”, the Prime Minister stressed.

Emphasizing the role of young innovators, he pointed out that an upgraded version of technology comes up just when one starts getting used to it.