Indians coming out of deprivation mentality & dreaming big: PM

Asserting that India was witnessing new confidence among its citizens who were coming out of the mentality of deprivation and dreaming big, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the country was moving ahead with the approach of people-centric governance unlike in the past when it witnessed government-centric governance.

”Earlier it was the responsibility of the people to go to the government for availing benefits of the schemes. Now the emphasis is on taking governance to people and free them from the rigamarole of doing rounds of different ministries and websites,” he said.

The PM was inaugurating iconic week celebrations of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ (AKAM). He also launched the National Portal for Credit Linked Government schemes – Jan Samarth Portal and inaugurated a Digital Exhibition which traces the journey of the two ministries over the past eight years.

The PM also released a special series of Rs 1, 2, 5, 10 and 20 coins.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Modi said it was the duty of every Indian to make a special contribution to the development of today when the nation was celebrating 75 years of independence.

”This is a moment to infuse the dreams of our freedom fighters with new energy and dedicate ourselves to new pledges, he said.

The PM noted that India has worked on different dimensions in the last eight years. The public participation that increased in the country during this period has given impetus to the development of the country and empowered the poorest of the country’s citizens.

He remarked that the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan gave an opportunity to the poor to live with dignity. Facilities like pucca houses, electricity, gas, water and free treatment increased the dignity of the poor and improved facilities.

The scheme of free rations during the Corona period freed more than 80 crore countrymen from the fear of hunger, he noted.

The PM said the success of any reform was assured if its objectives and goals were clear and there was a seriousness in its implementation. He emphasised that the youth of the country have been kept at the heart of the reforms the country has undertaken in the last eight years.

”Our youth can easily open the company they want, they can start their enterprises easily, and they can run them easily. Therefore, by reducing more than 30000 compliances, abolishing more than 1500 laws, and decriminalising several provisions of the Companies Act, we have ensured that Indian companies not only move ahead but also achieve new heights”, he added.

“Today when we move with the power of reform, simplification and ease, we attain a new level of convenience … We have shown in the last 8 years that if India collectively decides to do something then India becomes a new hope for the world. Today the world is looking at us not just like a big consumer market but looking at us with hope and confidence as a capable, game-changing, creative, innovative ecosystem,” the PM said.