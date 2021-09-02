Indian visa or stay stipulation period of foreign nationals stranded in India due to Covid-19 pandemic valid till 30 Sep, 2021

Visas of foreign nationals, stranded in India in the absence of flights to their destinations due to Covid-19, have been extended till 30 September, 2021.

Such foreign nationals will not be required to submit applications to the FRRO/FRO concerned for extension of their visas. The stranded foreign nationals had arrived in the country on various types of visas prior to March, 2020.

The Central Government had facilitated the stay of such foreign nationals within India by giving deemed extension of their regular visa or e-visa or stay stipulation period on gratis basis without levy of any overstay penalty.

This facility which was available till 31 August, 2021, has now been extended by the Central Government till 30 September, 2021.

Before exiting the country, the stranded foreign nationals may apply online for an exit permission on e-FRRO portal, which would be granted by the FRRO/FRO concerned on gratis basis without levy of any overstay penalty.

If an extension of visa is required beyond 30 September, 2021, the foreign nationals concerned may apply for extension of visa on the online e-FRRO platform on payment basis, which would be considered by the FRRO/FRO concerned, subject to the eligibility as per the extant guidelines.

However, Afghan nationals already in India on any category of visa will be granted extension of visa under guidelines issued separately for Afghan nationals.