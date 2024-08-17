Indian student team bags multiple medals at 17th International Earth Sciences Olympiad

The Indian student team has bagged multiple prestigious medals at the 17th edition of the International Earth Sciences Olympiad (IESO) held in Beijing, China, from August 8-16.

The four-member Indian team comprising students from Gujarat, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan have won three gold and bronze each and two silver medals across three competition categories (Theory and Practical, Earth System Project, and International Team Filed Investigation).

Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Earth Sciences and Ministry of Science and Technology, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, congratulated the Indian team and expressed appreciation for bringing the coveted academic laurel to the country.

“The International Earth Science Olympiad is one of the most successful student-centric programs facilitated under the REACHOUT (Research, Education, Training and Outreach) scheme of the Ministry of Earth Sciences. We are proud of our young earth science wizards and achievers,” said Dr M Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), while congratulating the winners.

IESO, established in 2003 at the International Geoscience Education Organization Council Meeting in Calgary, Canada, is an annual competition for secondary school students from across the globe. It aims to generate awareness of earth sciences through teamwork, collaboration, exchanging ideas, and competition.