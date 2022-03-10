Indian Railways withdraw restriction on provision of linen, blankets, curtains inside trains

Indian Railways on Thursday decided to withdraw restriction on provision of linen, blankets and curtains inside trains with immediate effect.

“In view of pandemic and Covid protocol due to Covid-19, Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) for movement of passengers by trains was issued which imposed the restriction on linen, blankets and curtains inside trains,” a RailwaysMinistry note here stated explaining the reasons for imposing these restrictions earlier.

“Railways have now decided to withdraw the above restriction with regard to supply of linen, blankets and curtains inside the train with immediate effect and the same may be provided as per applicability during pre-Covid period,” the note further added.