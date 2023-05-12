Indian Railways to give 15% reservation to retired Agniveers

The Railway Board has decided to give 15 per cent reservation to retired Agniveers in direct recruitment in Indian Railways. Under this, Agniveer will be recruited on 15 per cent of non-gazetted vacant posts including Level-1 and Level-2 of Railways.

The Board has issued guidelines in this regard to the general managers of all zonal railways and Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) on May 10. A senior official of the Railway Board said a 10 per cent reservation will be given to the Agniveers in Level-I vacant posts like Gangman, Trackman, Khalasi, Pointman, etc. in class IV. Whereas in Level-2, Agniveers will get a five percent reservation in non-gazetted vacancies, including junior clerk, typist, accountant, junior time keeper, and train clerk.

The official said that the vacant posts in Level-1 slots will be filled by the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC). While the recruitment process for the Level-2 posts is conducted by RRBs, Agniveer will have to pass the written examination of the Railways. However, they will be exempted from physical efficiency tests. Only those Agniveers who have successfully completed four years of service in the Army will be eligible to appear in the Railway Recruitment Examination.

Those who leave the job in between will not be given the benefit of reservation. The first batch of retired Agniveers will get an age relaxation of five years. Agniveers of the subsequent batch will get an age relaxation of three years.

It may be noted here that under the reservation policy in Railways, age relaxation is given to SC, ST, OBC, and EWS candidates. He told that if the 15 percent quota of Agniveers does not apply to sufficient Agniveers, then jobs will be given to other reserved category youths in that quota.