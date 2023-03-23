Indian Railways reduces AC-3 fare from Rs 60 to 70

The Indian Railways has reduced the fare of AC-3 class, but the facilities will remain intact. The Railways has already reduced the AC-3 economy class fare from Rs 60 to Rs 70 per ticket. The fare will be valid across the country.

The Railways has been asked for the implementation of the new fare from today itself. It has also been said that if someone has got a ticket, he/she will be given a refund. The refund rule will be applicable for both online and offline tickets. Along with those who have bought tickets by going to the counter. They will have to go back to the counter to get their refund.

The Railways started AC-3 Economy Class almost two years ago, in September 2021. Railway Board officials say that currently, around 450 coaches are of AC 3 economy class. The number of general AC 3 coaches is more than 11,000.

The facility of the economy AC coach is slightly better than the normal one. AC three economy coaches have been installed in selected trains only. It was told that when the coaches are changed in the Garib Rath trains, these coaches will also be fitted in them.

Ever since the Vande Bharat Express train was started, the coaches of both were merged. It has now been decided to separate them again.