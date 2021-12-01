Indian railways plans to install 70.7 MWatt solar power plants on its unused land

Indian Railways is going to install solar energy projects on the unused vacant Railway land so as to promote renewable energy and make the best use of unused lands, said Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply in the Lok Sabha here on Wednesday.

Giving state-wise details, he said the Ministry has planned to install a 50 MegaWatt Plant in Bhilai, 3 MegaWatt plant at Modern Coal Factory in Raebareli, 2 MW plant near Panipat in Haryana, 1,7 MW plant at Bina in Madhya Pradesh, and 15 MW plant at Nagpur in Maharashtra.

With this, the total solar plants planned on Railway land come to 70.7 MW. The Ministry is further planning to install solar power projects on its unused land in various other states based on techno-economic feasibility, the Minister informed the house.