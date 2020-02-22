The name of Indian Railways Allahabad division has been changed to Prayagraj division on Saturday and the government also proposed to change other railway offices in the Division bearing the name of Allahabad.

“It is hereby notified for the general public that central government has decided to change the name of Allahabad Division to Prayagraj Division,” the government said in a gazette notification issued by Sushant Kumar Mishra, Secretary Railway Board.

It further said that the name of other railway offices in this division bearing the name ‘Allahabad’ may also be changed accordingly.

Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel had approved the renaming of four Railway Stations in Prayagraj on Thursday.

Yogi Adityanath government had renamed Faizabad as Ayodhya and Allahabad as Prayagraj in 2018.

After the new arrangements, Allahabad Junction will now be Prayagraj Junction, Allahabad City will now be known as Prayagraj Rambag, Allahabad Chheoki has been changed to Prayagraj Chheoki and the name of Prayagghat has been changed to Prayagraj Sangam.

The names were changed by the central and state government on Thursday.