The Indian and Pakistani Armies on Friday exchanged two boys who had inadvertently crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and were in custody in the two countries.

A minor boy Master Ali Haider (14 years) belonging to Mirpur district of PoJK on 31 December inadvertently crossed over to India in the Poonch District of Jammu and Kashmir. The boy seemed innocent and was immediately provided with clothing, food and shelter, said a spokesman of the Army.

On 3 January, a request was quickly made to Pakistan authorities to repatriate him on humanitarian grounds. Pakistan authorities were also reminded of our earlier request to repatriate an Indian boy named Mohammed Bashir who had inadvertently crossed over to Pakistan from the Poonch Sector on 24 December.

Pakistan authorities finally accepted the proposal on 6 January. With the support of J&K Police and Civil administration, Ali Haider was repatriated to Pakistan via Poonch Rawalakot Crossing Point. Pakistan Authorities also handed over Mohammed Bashir after 16 days of staying in Pakistan custody.