Indian Navy Partners with Bajaj Allianz to Offer Life Insurance for Naval Civilians

The Indian Navy (IN) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company to provide a diverse range of insurance products, including term insurance, to Naval Civilians at competitive premiums. This initiative is part of the Indian Navy’s “Year of Naval Civilians,” aimed at promoting welfare and inclusivity.

In a press release, the Navy emphasised its commitment to excellence and innovation in human resource management, focusing on creating a culture of belonging through various support measures. One of the primary concerns addressed is the need for financial security for the families of Naval Civilians in the event of an untimely death. The newly offered life insurance will provide voluntary coverage, ensuring that bereaved families receive immediate financial assistance.

Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, Chief of Personnel, highlighted the significance of this partnership, stating that Bajaj Allianz’s tailored insurance solutions will effectively meet the needs of IN Civilian personnel. He reaffirmed the Navy’s dedication to supporting the welfare of Naval Civilians and their families.

Advertisement