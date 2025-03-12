Indian Navy inducts 9th ACTCM Barge, LSAM 23 to strengthen maritime logistics

The Indian Navy inducted its ninth Ammunition Cum Torpedo Cum Missile (ACTCM) Barge, LSAM 23 (Yard 133), at an induction ceremony held at Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on Wednesday. The induction ceremony was attended by Cmde Manish Vig, General Manager (QA), Naval Dockyard (Mumbai), as the Chief Guest.

The contract for the construction and delivery of 11 ACTCM Barges was awarded to M/s Suryadipta Projects Pvt. Ltd., Thane, on March 5, 2021. The company, an MSME Shipyard, has already delivered eight ACTCM Barges to the Indian Navy. Additionally, the shipyard has secured a contract to construct and deliver four Sullage Barges, underscoring the Navy’s commitment to fostering indigenous MSMEs and boosting the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Designed indigenously in collaboration with an Indian ship designing firm, the ACTCM Barges underwent successful model testing at the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory, Visakhapatnam, to ensure seaworthiness. Built in accordance with the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) naval rules and regulations, these barges exemplify the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ vision of the Government of India.

The induction of these barges will significantly enhance the Indian Navy’s operational capabilities by streamlining the transportation, embarkation, and disembarkation of ammunition and essential supplies to naval platforms, both alongside jetties and in outer harbours.