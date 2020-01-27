As Coronavirus continues to spread in China which has killed at least 80 people in China and infected thousands across the world, a man in his 20s has been admitted to the SMS Hospital in Jaipur for suspected infection, Medical Superintendent Dr DS Meena confirmed on Sunday.

The patient pursued a medical degree in China but had come to the Pink City for a postgraduation course. His exact age could not be immediately ascertained.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma has directed health officials to keep the patient in an isolation ward and get his family screened too, it was learned. Directions have also been issued to send the samples collected from the patient to Pune’s National Virology Laboratory. Sharma said 18 people had come from China to four districts of Rajasthan and officials had been directed to keep them under observation for 28 days.

Another girl in Bihar’s Chapra, who came back from China, is in hospital after showing symptoms similar to those of the rapidly spreading virus, news agency ANI reported on Monday.

“A girl from Chapra, who recently returned from China, was admitted to ICU at a hospital in Chapra after she showed symptoms similar to that of coronavirus. Now she is on the way to Patna, she’ll be admitted at PMCH,” the superintendent of Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) was quoted as saying by ANI

Meanwhile, the Chinese premier, Li Keqiang, arrived in the Chinese city of Wuhan on Monday to monitor the situation where 80 people have died. The newly identified coronavirus has created alarm because there are still many important unknowns surrounding it. It can cause pneumonia, which has been deadly in some cases. It is still too early to know just how dangerous it is and how easily it spreads between people.