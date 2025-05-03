Indian folk music must evolve without losing its soul, say experts at WAVES 2025

Stating that the essence of folk music must be preserved and its form should evolve to speak to new generations, experts at the ongoing World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit said that Indian folk music continues to thrive as a living, collective tradition.

In the session titled ‘Spotify House: Evolution of Folk Music in India’, hosted under the ‘WAVES Cultural and Concerts’ segment, leading voices from India’s folk music and cultural space got together for a conversation on the living tradition of folk.

Hosted by Roshan Abbas, the panel featured celebrated lyricist and CBFC Chairperson Prasoon Joshi, folk singer Malini Awasthi, music composer Nandesh Umap, singer and composer Papon, and performer Ila Arun.

Stating that the Indian folk music continues to thrive as a living, collective tradition, the panellists agreed that folk is not a relic of the past but a force deeply embedded in daily life and passed down across generations. Prasoon Joshi described folk as a “tactile feel of life” and a dynamic expression of shared human experience.

The conversation revolved around efforts to bring folk music into the mainstream. The panellists appreciated platforms like Spotify and initiatives like WAVES for including folk in larger cultural narratives. Nandesh Umap called folk “an open university,” stressing its inclusive and democratic nature.

Papon recounted his journey with folk music, including a memorable moment in Serbia when Assamese folk songs received a standing ovation. He highlighted how Indian folk resonates globally when presented with authenticity. Ila Arun and Malini Awasthi echoed the sentiment, stressing that the roots of folk music lie in community and emotion.

Prasoon Joshi noted, “When you seek yourself, you write poetry. When you subsume yourself, you write folk.” This statement captured the essence of the discussion as a genre rooted in collective identity and constantly reshaped by those who live it.

The discussion also addressed the need for innovation. The panellists emphasised that while the essence of folk must be preserved, its form should evolve to speak to new generations. They encouraged creative reinterpretations that remain true to cultural roots yet appeal to contemporary audiences.