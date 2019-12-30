Ministry of External Affairs has recalled Indian Ambassador to Austria Renu Pall for misuse of government money and financial irregularities.

Pall, who was one month short of completing her tenure in Vienna, has been asked to return by December 30, 2019.

The move comes after the Central Vigilance Commission had instructed the ministry to investigate the allegations against her. A team from Ministry led by the Chief Vigilance Officer had visited the Embassy of India, Vienna in the month of September 2019 to inquire into the matter.

It is alleged that the envoy had “misused funds to the tune of crores of rupees without the permission of the ministry”.

Official sources said the diplomat had been “fraudulently claiming the VAT refunds and misrepresenting facts in various permissions” granted by the government.

As per reports, the diplomat had also rented an apartment for Rs 15 lakh per month.

The ministry transferred Pall to headquarters on December 9 and also restrained her from exercising any administrative or financial powers of Ambassador.