Indian Embassy in Ukraine to move back to Kyiv on 17 May

India, on Friday, decided to move its embassy in Ukraine back to the war-torn country after nearly two months.

”The Indian Embassy in Ukraine, which was temporarily operating out of Warsaw (Poland), would be resuming its operation in Kyiv with effect from 17 May 2022. The Embassy was temporarily relocated to Warsaw on 13 March 2022,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said today.

The embassy was moved out of Kyiv after Russian forces stepped up their attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Foreign diplomats are slowly returning to the Ukraine capital and reopening their embassies in a vote of confidence that the worst of Russia’s assault against the Ukrainian city may be over—for now at least.

At least 17 countries have sent their diplomats back to Kyiv, mostly European Union and NATO members that are supporting Ukraine in fighting off the Russian invasion.

Among the countries sending their diplomats back to Kyiv to reopen their embassies are France, Italy, Turkey, Lithuania, Slovakia, Slovenia, the Czech Republic, Portugal, Belgium, and Austria.