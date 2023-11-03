Indian consumers now demanding high quality goods: Piyush Goyal

Indian consumers are now demanding high quality goods and services and to ensure that, the Government is giving help and reasonable time to producers to adapt to new quality standards and ensure that India becomes recognized as a provider of good quality products, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Textiles and Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

The Minister made these remarks at the concluding session of ‘G20 Standards Dialogue’ at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

“It is important to ensure harmonization of standards with international bodies, to help India adopt standards that are globally accepted.”

He mentioned that India needs to get out of the mindset of two standards of everything. Our effort is that every product that is made in India will be a high quality product, he said.

The Minister said that if consumers pick up a product in India they should be assured of high quality. Developed nations have a lot to share in this regard, and therefore, a robust framework should be created through regular engagements like G20 Standards Dialogue, for the countries who need it, he said.

In the next few years India will upgrade its standards ecosystem like test labs and hopefully have mutual recognition agreements with other countries as well so that quality is achieved for a better and prosperous future for Mother Earth and every citizen of the world, he said.

Piyush Goyal highlighted that the theme of the Dialogue ‘Zero Defect, Zero Effect’ was articulated by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi about 9 years ago.

“PM is an evangelist for sustainability and has been at the forefront of creating an awareness within the country and internationally about the need for collective action. It’s his vision that sustainability becomes one inclusive paradigm,” he said.

“I’m sure the goal for Zero Hunger, the goal for health and wellness, the goal for a better quality of life for every citizen will be important for all of us to keep in mind when we debate on this important subject- Affordable Clean Energy,” Goyal said.

The Minister highlighted that the affordable Clean Energy is an integral part of sustainable growth where India is looking at recycling, reuse, and overall at ensuring how ‘waste can be kept to a bare minimum’, which is absolutely unavoidable.