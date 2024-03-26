Indian Coast Guard rescues 5 crew members from sinking boat

The Indian Coast Guard evacuated five fishermen from a sinking Indian fishing boat, Premsagar, at mid-sea, approximately 40 km from Porbandar, on Sunday.

“ICG Ship C-161 commanded by Asst Comdt Karthikeyan was sailed immediately from Porbandar after input from fisheries community regarding sinking boat received at Maritime Rescue Sub Centre Porbandar of Indian Coast Guard’s Dist HQ -1 (South Gujarat Daman & Diu),” the Defence Ministry release said.

The Indian Coast Guard ship C-161 arrived in vicinity of Fishing Boat in short time and launched a damage control team for undertaking rescue and support mission.

“The efforts of team resulted in ceasing of flooding in boat temporarily and the half submerged boat was attempted to be towed with another Fishing boat in vicinity. However as fishing boat was already 75% flooded, resultant damages caused sinking of the boat 12 kms off Porbandar.” the release said.

All five crew members were rescued by the ICG Ship and medical support was provided. The survivors were thereafter brought to Porbandar and handed over to Fisheries Association.