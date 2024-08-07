Indian Coast Guard rescues 21-year old fisherman

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on the midnight of August 6 rescued a 21-year-old Indian fisherman, with second-degree burns on the left side of the body, the Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred onboard the Indian Fishing Boat (IFB) Sengalamman about 183 km off the Kakinada Coast (Andhra Pradesh).

Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Chennai upon receiving the distress call from the Assistant Director of Fisheries, Chennai on August 6, diverted ICG Ship Samudra Paheredar to provide timely assistance.

Simultaneously, ICG Station Kakinada was notified to arrange necessary medical aid for the patient upon arrival. The ship evacuated the fisherman from the boat and the medical officer onboard the ICG ship administered the initial treatment to stabilise the patient.

After the treatment, the fisherman was transferred to the ICG Ship C-430 for the onward journey to Kakinada. The patient was transported to the Government Hospital Kakinada for further medical care.