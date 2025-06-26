Indian Coast Guard Inducts First Fast Patrol Vessel ‘Adamya’ with Indigenous Tech

The Indian Coast Guard today inducted ‘Adamya’, the first Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) under the 08 FPV Project at Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL).

Deemed as a significant milestone in maritime security and indigenous shipbuilding, the FPV is the first ship in its class within the ICG fleet to feature Controllable Pitch Propellers (CPPs) and indigenously developed gearboxes, offering superior maneuverability, operational flexibility, and enhanced performance at sea.

Advertisement

A statement from the Ministry of Defence stated that the vessel is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including a 30mm CRN-91 gun, two 12.7mm stabilized remote-control guns with fire control systems, an Integrated Bridge System (IBS), an Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS), and an Automated Power Management System (APMS).

Advertisement

These advanced systems will empower the ICG to perform its charter of duties with increased precision, efficiency, and responsiveness across India’s extensive maritime domain.

Designed and built entirely by GSL, ‘Adamya’ exemplifies India’s growing shipbuilding capability and represents a major stride towards the nation’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the statement read.

These FPVs will act as force multipliers in the ICG’s operational fleet, enabling swift response for maritime law enforcement, coastal surveillance, search and rescue operations, and the protection of India’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).