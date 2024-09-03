Indian Coast Guard helicopter makes emergency sea landing; 3 crew members missing

Three Indian Coast Guard (ICG) crew members went missing after their Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) was forced to make an emergency landing at Arabian Sea.

The chopper, which recently saved 67 lives during cyclonic weather in Gujarat, was responding to a distress call from the Master of the Indian-flagged motor tanker Hari Leela, located approximately 45 km off the coast of Porbandar.

The helicopter, carrying four crew members, was approaching the vessel to evacuate a seriously injured crew member when it was forced to make an emergency landing at sea Monday night.

According to an Indian Coast Guard statement, one crew member was evacuated safely, while the search is on for the remaining three.

“One crew has been recovered and search for the remaining 3 crew is in progress…,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the aircraft wreckage has been located and the ICG has pressed four ships, and two aircraft for the search operation.

”ALH helicopter was launched at 2300 hrs to evacuate an injured crew member from the Motor Tanker Hari Leela off #Porbandar, #Gujarat. The helicopter had to make an emergency hard landing and ditched into sea. One crew member recovered, search for the remaining three crew members is in progress. #ICG has deployed 04 ships & 02 aircraft for rescue efforts,” the ICG said on X.