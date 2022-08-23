Indian coast guard rescues 32 Bangladeshi fishermen

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) handed over 32 rescued Bangladeshi fishermen to the Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) early on August 23 morning conforming to the existing Memorandum of Understanding between the two Coast Guards.

The ICG ship Varad formally handed over all 32 rescued Bangladeshi fishermen safely to the BCG ship ‘Tajuddin (PL-72)’ at Indo- Bangla International Maritime Boundary Line, according to an official statement issued by the ICG.

These fishermen were rescued from sea after their boats capsised during cyclonic weather/depression while travelling along the coast of Bangladesh and West Bengal between August 19 and 20. Most of the fishermen were found clinging on to nets or floats struggling to survive in turbulent sea for almost 24 hours after their boats capsized when they were sighted by the Indian Coast Guard ships and aircraft.

Of the 32 Bangladeshi fishermen, 27 were rescued by the Indian Coast Guard in deep waters while the remaining five were rescued by the Indian fishermen in shallow areas.

These fishermen, when recovered, were in the state of extreme shock and were administered with first aid, served with food and drinking water by the Indian Coast Guard men. With the first indication of formation of ‘Low Pressure Area’ forecast by the IMD, the Indian Coast Guard had alerted its ships and aircraft and all shore units in the state of West Bengal and Odisha.

It is worth mentioning here that the Indian Coast Guard monitors weather updates daily and also issues advisories to fisheries and local administration for instituting necessary measures during likely formation of low pressure or cyclones. The Indian Coast Guard has been working in close coordination with civil administration, fisheries authorities and local fishing/ trawler organisations of respective states of West Bengal and Odisha to mitigate the risks posed by impending weather or cyclones.