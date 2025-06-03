Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to conduct microgravity experiments aboard Axiom-4: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State for Space, Jitendra Singh, on Tuesday said that Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla will conduct experiments in space to study how microgravity affects the human body and mind.

These studies, he noted, will be crucial for planning future long-duration space missions.

“It is a matter of national pride that an Indian astronaut is an active participant with defined scientific responsibilities in this international mission,” the Minister stated.

Shukla is set to travel to space on June 8 as part of the United States’ Axiom-4 mission. He will spend two weeks aboard the International Space Station (ISS), performing a suite of experiments designed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Singh told a news agency that Shukla’s research will also examine skeletal muscle dysfunction in space and assess therapeutic strategies to counteract its effects.

Besides studying the effects of space on the human body, Shukla will also conduct experiments on tardigrades — microscopic organisms, often called water bears, known for their ability to survive extreme environments. Scientists hope these studies will offer insights into sustaining life beyond Earth.

Group Captain Shukla is one of the four astronauts selected for India’s first human space mission, Gaganyaan, alongside Prasanth Nair, Angad Pratap, and Ajit Krishnan. Gp Capt. P.B. Nair has been named as the designated backup for the Axiom-4 mission.

Speaking about India’s first human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan, Singh said trial phases are currently underway, and the mission is targeted for early 2027. He described such space experiments as game-changers for India’s space ecosystem, emphasizing that these will help the country become truly Atmanirbhar in the space domain.